Light rail expansion to Lynnwood opens in August. The expansion will connect Snohomish County to light rail in Lynwood and Mountlake Terrace , allowing commuters to easily travel into downtown Seattle. ORCA cardholders will only be charged for the first ride, with subsequent trips within a two-hour period being free as long as there is no difference in fare.

Community Transit will provide a period for public comment whenever fares change.

Light Rail Expansion Lynnwood Snohomish County Lynwood Mountlake Terrace Downtown Seattle ORCA Card Fare Public Comment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travelers get excited, light rail expansion to Lynnwood opens in AugustThe light rail between Northgate and Lynnwood will begin on August 30. The extension is expected to carry up to 55,000 riders a day by 2026.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Lynnwood light rail opening date announcedA date is in place for the grand opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension, a Sound Transit project bringing light rail service to Snohomish County.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Lynnwood light rail will begin service at end of August, Sound Transit saysSeattle City Councilmember and Transportation Chair Rob Saka said he is going to find more funding to address Seattle's aging bridges.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Lynnwood light rail extension, 4 new stations to open Aug. 30Sound Transit announced Thursday the 8.5-mile extension from Northgate to Lynnwood on the Link light rail line will begin service on Aug. 30.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

East San Jose light rail extension approved despite $122M in budget overrunsThe 2.4-mile elevated light rail extension will provide a connection from Eastridge Transit Center to the Milpitas BART station when construction ends in 2028

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Rising copper thefts have caused $500K to VTA light rail lines; deputies make arrestsSanta Clara County sheriff's deputies arrested two people Monday suspected in copper thefts along VTA light rail lines, as officials warn rising thefts have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the system.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »