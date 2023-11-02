Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, host Marielle Segarra talks to experts to get the best advice out there. is here to help you get it together.

Want another life hack? Try +. Your subscription supports the show and unlocks an exclusive sponsor-free feed. Learn more at plus.npr.org/lifekitIt's open enrollment season, meaning it's time to pick a health care plan. But it can be confusing to decipher all the acronyms and lingo of health care — so how do you pick the right health care plan for you? This episode, we break down commonly used terms and offer a strategy to help crunch the numbers.

It can be anxiety-inducing to deliver a speech in front of an audience. How do you capture people's attention? What do you do if you stumble? A speechwriter and a speech coach share their best tips. Three people who've spent time living with their parents as adults share advice on how they've coped with their situation. Don't compare yourself to others, they say — and find ways to still live your life.Life happens, and so does debt. Unexpected car trouble, the high price of food, a family emergency — there is no shortage of reasons why debt can pile up. In this episode, we offer shame-free solutions for digging out of debt. This episode originally published on April 11, 2023.

Haven't figured out your costume yet? Don't sweat. Stylist Sophie Strauss explains how to create a Halloween outfit that's unexpected, fun and won't break the bank.Baking pans, legal help, language classes and more — libraries can provide so much more than books. See if your local branch offers these free or discounted resources and services.

