Life in the pink motel, a year after Hurricane Ian

Jorge Lopez dries his son Logan, 5, after a bath at El Rancho Motel in North Fort Myers, Fla. Lopez and his family moved into the motel after losing their home to Hurricane Ian, and have been living there for nearly a year.It’s been just over a year since Hurricane Ian wrought havoc on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The storm killed at least 150 peopleand caused $112 billion in damage — the costliest storm in the state’s history. There has been major progress — billions spent on rebuilding.

It’s been just over a year since Hurricane Ian wrought havoc on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The storm killed at least 150 peopleand caused $112 billion in damage — the costliest storm in the state’s history. There has been major progress — billions spent on rebuilding. But an unknown number of people are still displaced, because neither the state nor federal government has been keeping close track of them.

Disaster after disaster, federal and state governments have struggled to find housing for scores of people with nowhere else to go. So across the nation, budget motels such as El Rancho in North Fort Myers have become a refuge for disaster survivors.

Jorge Lopez dries his son Logan, 5, after a bath at El Rancho Motel in North Fort Myers, Fla. Lopez and his family moved into the motel after losing their home to Hurricane Ian, and have been living there for nearly a year. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

Today on "Post Reports," she brings us the story of one family for whom the motel has become a lifeline. And she explains why they desperately want to move out.

Disaster after disaster, federal and state governments have struggled to find housing for scores of people with nowhere else to go. So across the nation, budget motels such as El Rancho in North Fort Myers have become a refuge for disaster survivors. over the past year to see how its tenants are trying to rebuild their lives. Today on “Post Reports,” she brings us the story of one family for whom the motel has become a lifeline. And she explains why they desperately want to move out.

