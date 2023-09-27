Lies Of P: Should You Kill Alidoro?

Alidoro’s fate impacts the ending in Lies of P. But the Alidoro decision is a different story. It's one of the rare times Lies of P asks players to be the ultimate arbiter of another character's fate - and Alidoro is such a helpful ally, too.

He's one of the primary merchants, allowing Lies of P players to trade rare ergo for unique, boss-inspired weapons. However, he later participates in the Alchemists' attack on Hotel Krat, claiming they offered him a way out of the doomed city in exchange for his help. He also reveals that he's not the original Alidoro, but a murderer who assumed his identity. So he's not that innocent, but is it really worth killing him?

Related: "Not Perfect, But It's Shockingly Close" - Lies Of P Review What Happens If You Kill Alidoro In Lies Of P? Choosing to kill Alidoro comes with its fair share of consequences, but only one of them is truly irreversible. Listening to his story, and then selecting the dialogue option to attack him first causes Alidoro to beg for mercy. Once he's said his piece, Pinocchio can strike. As he dies, players will receive the "You feel warm" pop-up message that signifies they've gained some Humanity.

Read more:

screenrant »

Overwhelming Evidence for Biden Impeachment InquiryLies, lies and more lies. That seems to be the modus operandi of President Joe Biden and the liberal media.

The best Legion Arms in Lies of P | Digital TrendsYour Legion Arms can turn your normal puppet into a killing machine in Lies of P. There are plenty you can equip, but here are the best arms to fight with.

All gestures in Lies of P and how to get themA real boy needs to be expressive! There are 17 emotes to find in Lies of P, but not all of them come naturally. Here is how to get every emote in the game.

Fact-checking Trump’s recent lies about 2020 electionLater in the post, after making baseless allegations about Biden, Trump returned to the topic of Senate Democrats: “I wonder how much they got paid for Rigging the Election? Menendez is one of many…

Biden lies that he’s doing ‘all he can’ at border while doing nothingWhite House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted administration officials are “doing everything we can to deal with” the still-increasing surge of migrants at the southwest border.

Rate-Surge Threatens S&P 500's Feeble Recovery: What Lies Ahead?Market Overview Analysis by Michael Kramer covering: S&P 500, United States 10-Year, United States 30-Year, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. Read Michael Kramer's latest article on Investing.com

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT There are many decisions to be made in Lies of P, but the one over Alidoro's fate is something of an outlier. Most of the divergent paths in Lies of P have to do with a choice between the truth and a lie. Each one contributes points toward the ending in the Lie System, a feature that can seem cryptic at first. But with a little attention to the lore, it's easy to tell which dialogue selections contribute to which kind of ending. And even with a little inconsistency or the occasional wrong pick, there's always a way to back out and get a decent, if somewhat unsatisfying, ending.

But the Alidoro decision is a different story. It's one of the rare times Lies of P asks players to be the ultimate arbiter of another character's fate - and Alidoro is such a helpful ally, too. He's one of the primary merchants, allowing Lies of P players to trade rare ergo for unique, boss-inspired weapons. However, he later participates in the Alchemists' attack on Hotel Krat, claiming they offered him a way out of the doomed city in exchange for his help. He also reveals that he's not the original Alidoro, but a murderer who assumed his identity. So he's not that innocent, but is it really worth killing him?

Related: "Not Perfect, But It's Shockingly Close" - Lies Of P Review

What Happens If You Kill Alidoro In Lies Of P? Choosing to kill Alidoro comes with its fair share of consequences, but only one of them is truly irreversible. Listening to his story, and then selecting the dialogue option to attack him first causes Alidoro to beg for mercy. Once he's said his piece, Pinocchio can strike. As he dies, players will receive the "You feel warm" pop-up message that signifies they've gained some Humanity. These points can contribute toward a particular ending to Lies of P, but they can always be lost again. The game provides plenty of opportunities to gain or lose Humanity by lying or telling the truth, so the Alidoro choice is fairly insignificant in this regard.

Alidoro also drops an item called Alidoro's Cryptic Vessel, which can be decoded by Venigni in order to read its content. Most Cryptic Vessels in Lies of P contain clues that point toward a secret location in the game, usually containing a small stash of treasure including equipment, accessories, or upgrade materials for the P-Organ. However, Alidoro's is somewhat different. It consists only of a puzzling message addressed to Eugénie, the upgrade merchant in Lies of P. The message reveals that the real Alidoro was Eugénie's brother.

Once the vessel is decrypted, Pinocchio can speak to Eugénie for some unique dialogue. She'll mention that she learned of Alidoro's deception, which is a shame because despite never knowing him, she really admired his treasure-hunting prowess. Here, Pinocchio can choose either to tell Eugénie that the real Alidoro was her brother, and the impostor they knew killed him (the truth), or to lie by omission. Players should feel free to choose the dialogue option consistent with their truth-telling philosophy on their current run, but in order to see the best possible ending, it's necessary to pick both options across two different playthroughs.

That's because whatever Pinocchio tells Eugénie in this situation, it completes her side quest, causing her to reward Pinocchio with a Record: "Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part 1" for the truth, and "Far East Princess" for the lie. Records are more than mere collectibles. Finding every Record's location in Lies of P and then listening to them all ahead of the ending is absolutely necessary to unlock the game's "Rise of P" ending. This is arguably the most satisfying conclusion available, and could certainly be called the game's true ending. In order to see it, players must kill Alidoro.

Killing Alidoro and then leaving and re-entering Hotel Krat will cause him to be replaced by Hugo as the game's weapon merchant. Hugo's inventory may differ slightly, but all the same unique weapons are available, so there's no need to clear off Alidoro's shelves before taking him down.

What Happens If You Spare Alidoro In Lies Of P? Deciding instead to spare Alidoro essentially means that nothing will happen. Pinocchio will neither gain nor lose Humanity from this decision and will never receive Alidoro's Cryptic Vessel. Eugénie will never learn the truth of Alidoro's origin, her side quest will remain incomplete, and she'll never give Pinocchio her Record. As a result, the player will be locked out of the "Rise of P" ending. Alidoro will remain in Hotel Krat, and continue to sell his wares as always.

You Should Kill Alidoro In Lies Of P Ultimately, there's no reason not to kill Alidoro in Lies of P. Sparing Alidoro nets Pinocchio basically nothing. Killing Alidoro gives Pinocchio two opportunities for Humanity gain, and one opportunity for Humanity loss, which can help bring the player closer to their desired ending on a repeat run. Those on a second or third playthrough probably already know how at least one of the endings to Lies of P plays out, and what choices got them there. Using both Humanity gain options can lead to the "Free from the Puppet String" ending, while losing Humanity by lying to Eugénie can help achieve the "Real Boy" ending.

More important, though, are the rewards for killing Alidoro: the Cryptic Vessel he drops, and the Record Eugénie trades for it. Remember, there are two possible records Pinocchio can obtain from Eugénie here, depending on whether he tells the truth or a lie, and he'll need both in order to see the "Rise of P" ending. Records carry over into a New Game Plus save, so players will have to kill Alidoro twice across two playthroughs, once lying to Eugénie and once telling her the truth, in order to see the game's true ending.

Seeing all three available endings requires completing Lies of P at least twice, and choosing to kill Alidoro both times can save the player a third run. Letting him live doesn't change enough to make this option worthwhile, even on New Game Plus. Sparing Alidoro might seem like the morally sound option, but there's nothing to be gained from it. If anything, it's a complete waste of time, unless the player has already received both of Eugénie's Records. Since the choice over Alidoro's life can lock out one of the best possible endings in Lies of P, it's not a decision to be made lightly.