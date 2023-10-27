Lies of P: How to Beat Simon Manus, Arm Of God (Boss Fight)

Quick Links Simon Manus transforms from an NPC you encounter in Lies of P to a terrifying final boss you must be throughout two challenging phases in a desperate fight. This battle tests everything you've learned while exploring the city of Krat, from exploiting the boss' weaknesses to mastering Pinocchio's abilities. You can take on Simon Manus at the Arche Abbey Cradle of the Gods as he attempts to become a god.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Before you challenge Simon Manus, you have to defeat Laxasia, The Complete in Lies of P first in the Arche Abbey. This fight gives you a clue regarding Manus' strengths, as both bosses resist electric attacks. Certain weapons or Legion Arms that inflict this type of damage are useless against both foes, giving you a better idea of what items you may want to use against Manus for the final battle.

The Acid Abrasive item gives your weapon additional Acid damage for a short time, which can tear away at Manus. This is because Simon Manus is weak to Acid, the boss's only real vulnerability in Lies of P. If you keep using the Abrasive consumable, your increased damage should make the fight far easier even as you continue to face down the variety of attacks present in both phases. headtopics.com

How To Defeat Simon Manus, Arm of God The first phase against Simon Manus sees them adopt the title "Arm of God," where the human NPC transforms into a hulking beast wielding a mace that almost resembles a scepter. This phase is fairly straightforward, with Manus only having simple combos that are fairly easy to avoid. Stay aggressive and watch out for Fury Attacks, which cause Manus to glow red and can only be blocked by performing a Perfect Guard in Lies of P.

Remember that you can summon a Specter before the Simon Manus boss fight, creating a friendly NPC that fights alongside you until it is defeated. This costs one use of a Star Fragment, which must be consumed every time in the summoning pool outside the boss arena. headtopics.com

