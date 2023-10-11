Lido DAO price failing the critical support level could trigger losses worth over $75 million

Lido DAO price is currently trading at $1.53, inching closer to testing the $1.45 support line. Losing this line would push 48.9 million LDO into losses days after 73 million LDO lost their profitability. A further decline in LDO would, however, give a clear trend as the MVRV suggests a bounce back from the opportunity zone is likely.

The fate of millions of LDO Since Lido DAO price has not recovered or crashed yet, LDO supply has been dangling somewhere in between that uncertainty. According to the Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) indicator, which measures the profitability of the tokens by comparing the purchase price with the last moved price, about 48.89 million LDO is facing potential losses.

Pfizer-backed DAO launches community-funded biotech firmScience crowdfunding project VitaDAO has launched Matrix Biosciences, seeded with $300,000 and future funding via IP-NFT fractionalization.

Morpho Blue seeks to upend decentralized lending by removing 'DAO bottlenecks'The team behind Morpho unveiled a new protocol aimed at improving the efficiency and flexibility of the nascent decentralized credit market.