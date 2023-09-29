Liberty players, coaches have Brooklyn on their minds after horrific NYC flooding

There was nothing that the Liberty could do to help as New York City — and Brooklyn — dealt with flooding Friday from the nearly eight inches of rain that fell. They were in Connecticut for their playoff games this weekend, but it reminded head coach Sandy Brondello ofshe experienced in Australia, where she grew up.

She called flooding stemming from Tropical Storm Ophelia “terrible because it ruins many things” before the Liberty defeated the Sun,series to take a 2-1 lead.

Brondello also wanted the Liberty to play well so their fans in Brooklyn had something to distract them from the water. “Thoughts definitely go out to everybody in Brooklyn and those that are under water,” Stewart said. “It’s a crazy time, but we just want to continue to represent Brooklyn and the Liberty well, and so doing that, making sure we got the win tonight.”

A man boards an MTA bus by Prospect Park South and Ocean Parkway in the aftermath of flooding from tropical storm Ophelia.Liberty forward Breanna Stewart drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman.People walk through flooded sidewalks by Prospect Park South and Ocean Parkway in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ophelia.LIberty coach Sandy Brondello reacts during Game 2 against the Sun.

