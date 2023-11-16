Liberty Announces Early Black Friday Sale with Up to 30% Off

It seems that the Black Friday sales starts earlier each year. Already, we've seen John Lewis, Boots, Lookfantastic and Sephora launch early Black Friday sales, and safe to say it's now the biggest sales event of the year.One of the most hotly anticipated sales every Black Friday has to be Liberty's.

Known for its chic department store, and excellent selection of luxury brands (from Ganni to Le Labo), as well as its own-brand Liberty line, it's a one-stop-shop for your Christmas shopping, and the perfect place to pick up a treat or two for yourself, too.Liberty has of course also become the destination of luxury advent calendars thanks to its highly sought-after beauty advent calendar. Although this sells out fast out every year, Liberty also has a jewellery advent calendar and its famed beauty boxes to shop throughout the festive period (spoiler: the cult beauty boxes are currently on sale!). Ahead of Black Friday weekend, Liberty has just announced an early sale with up to 30% off fashion, homeware, jewellery, fabrics and gifts, plus 20% off beaut

