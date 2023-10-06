Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting cases

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a justice Sept. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Protasiewicz, a newly elected liberal justice, has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Protasiewicz has called Republican-drawn electoral districts rigged and accepted nearly $10 million in campaign donations from the Democratic Party.

Republicans argue she has pre-judged the cases, which could result in new, more Democrat-friendly maps being drawn before the 2024 election. Protasiewicz said that while stating her opinion about the maps, she never made a promise or pledge about how she would rule on the cases.

“Recusal decisions are controlled by the law,” Protasiewicz wrote. “They are not a matter of personal preference. If precedent requires it, I must recuse. But if precedent does not warrant recusal, my oath binds me to participate.”“Respect for the law must always prevail,” she wrote. “Allowing politics or pressure to sway my decision would betray my oath and destroy judicial independence. headtopics.com

She said recusing in this case would “raise a swarm of continuing difficulties for each justice,” before listing large campaign donations received by her colleagues, conservative and liberal alike. The court’s work would grind to a halt if justices recused just because their involvement may be predicted to benefit a non-party to the case that supported their campaign, she wrote.

Both lawsuits ask that all 132 state lawmakers be up for election in newly drawn districts. In Senate districts that are midway through a four-year term in 2024, there would be a special election, with the winners serving two years. The regular four-year cycle would resume again in 2026. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting casesA newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Justice Janet Protasiewicz has called Republican-drawn electoral districts

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting casesA newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting casesA newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits.

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting casesA newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting casesA newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice has declined to recuse herself from a pair of redistricting lawsuits

Taking (on) the 5th: 'Most conservative' appeals court rocks Supreme Court's 2023 docketMost Americans know about the Supreme Court, and many are aware of the circuit court of appeals in Washington, often labeled the second highest court in the land. But outside of lawyers, journalists and the odd legal aficionado, few are familiar with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.