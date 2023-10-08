Liberal NY Dem puts media on notice about Hamas terrorists

Liberal New York congressman Ritchie Torres slammed the media for 'sanitizing' Hamas terrorists who are brutally attacking Israel and killed at least 700 Israelis. 'If you murder, wound, rape, and abduct civilians and children, as Hamas has done, you are not a militant. You are a terrorist. The media should stop sanitizing terrorists as ‘militants,’' Torres tweeted Saturday.

CORY BOOKER, STAFF SAFE AFTER SHELTERING IN PLACE IN JERUSALEM WHEN HAMAS ATTACKED ISRAEL: SPOKESPERSON Mainstream news outlets have called Hamas terrorists 'militants' within their reporting, despite the U.S. Department of State designating the Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group a foreign terrorist organization in 1997, according to the agency's website.

