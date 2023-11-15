Liberal Fund Spends $196 Million on Political Activity in 2022

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a financial hub for liberal political activity in Washington and around the country, spent $196 million last year backing state ballot measures on abortion rights and helping Democrats to a better-than-expected result in the 2022 midterm elections, among other efforts.

The big spending, detailed in a new tax filing obtained by NBC News, reflects the massive growth in anonymously funded, big donor-fueled political groups on the left since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is registered as a nonprofit and does not have to disclose its funders, has exploded in size since then, and it spent even more in 2022 than the $141 million it disbursed in 2018, the Trump-era midterm election. By comparison, the group spent $11 million in 2014. Yet the numbers, while large, may also show how money in politics has tightened up somewhat in the last few years after a period of rapid growt

