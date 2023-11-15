HEAD TOPICS

Liberal Fund Spends $196 Million on Political Activity in 2022

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a financial hub for liberal political activity, spent $196 million last year on various efforts, including backing state ballot measures on abortion rights and supporting Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. The fund's significant spending reflects the growth of anonymously funded political groups on the left since 2016. Despite the large numbers, it also indicates a tightening of money in politics in recent years.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a financial hub for liberal political activity in Washington and around the country, spent $196 million last year backing state ballot measures on abortion rights and helping Democrats to a better-than-expected result in the 2022 midterm elections, among other efforts.

The big spending, detailed in a new tax filing obtained by NBC News, reflects the massive growth in anonymously funded, big donor-fueled political groups on the left since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is registered as a nonprofit and does not have to disclose its funders, has exploded in size since then, and it spent even more in 2022 than the $141 million it disbursed in 2018, the Trump-era midterm election. By comparison, the group spent $11 million in 2014. Yet the numbers, while large, may also show how money in politics has tightened up somewhat in the last few years after a period of rapid growt

