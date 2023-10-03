Liberal city mayor proposed increasing police budget — then protesters showed up at his house

Seattle Mayor"What better way to spend our Sunday than marching a bunch of amazing people up to Mayor Bruce Harrell's house and delivering him a birthday present?" one speaker said,Protesters march through a Seattle neighborhood Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, angry about Mayor Bruce Harrell's proposed $17 million budget increase for the Seattle Police Department.

The protest was called"Justice for Jaahnavi" in honor of the 23-year-old college student hit and killed by a patrol car while stepping into a crosswalk in January. But protesters want the department's budget to be cut rather than expanded in light of Jaahnavi Kandula's death. The officer who struck Kandula was driving 74 mph in a 25 mph zone with his lights on but no sirens, according to police. Last month,emerged showing a different officer appearing to joke about the young woman's death, though the officer said his comments were taken out of context.

Bruce Harrell's home Sunday afternoon, outraged over his proposal to add $17 million to the city's police budget next year.

The protest was called"Justice for Jaahnavi" in honor of the 23-year-old college student hit and killed by a patrol car while stepping into a crosswalk in January. But protesters want the department's budget to be cut rather than expanded in light of Jaahnavi Kandula's death. The officer who struck Kandula was driving 74 mph in a 25 mph zone with his lights on but no sirens, according to police. Last month,emerged showing a different officer appearing to joke about the young woman's death, though the officer said his comments were taken out of context.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's proposed 2024 budget includes more than $391 million for the city's police department. Seattle has struggled to hire and retain officers while also facing an increase in homicides and other crime.

"We cannot have safety without accountability and community trust," Harrell said."Sadly, we have seen that trust fractured through recent events where officers have disrespected or dehumanized our neighbors. Those comments make me incredibly sad and incredibly disappointed."

Dozens of people gathered in a park before marching to Harrell's home, shouting slogans like"No justice, no peace" and"say her name."

Police were present during the event but did not confront the crowd, KING 5 reported.

"With homicides up and when SPD is recovering more guns than any previous time in our history … we know we can't be complacent," Harrell said.

The proposal includes a nearly $1.8 million investment in a crime prevention pilot program that relies heavily on technology such as automatic license plate readers, surveillance cameras andSunday's protest was organized by Seattle South Asians 4 Black Lives and South Asians Resisting Imperialism, according to KING 5.

Harrell is Seattle's first Asian American mayor and the second Black mayor.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.