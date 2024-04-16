LHAASO Discovers Giant Gamma-Ray Bubble Structure in Cygnus Region

LHAASO has identified a super cosmic ray accelerator in a gamma-ray bubble in the Cygnus region, marking a significant advancement in understanding cosmic rays with energies exceeding 10 PeV and their origins within the Milky Way. Rendering of a giant ultra-high-energy gamma-ray bubble structure. Credit: China Media Group
Rendering of ultra-high-energy cosmic rays propagation in interstellar space. Credit: China Media Group, and the existence of the “knee” also indicates that the energy limit for accelerating protons from most of the cosmic ray sources in the Milky Way is around a few PeV. However, the origin of cosmic rays in the “knee” region is still an unsolved mystery and one of the most intriguing topics in cosmic ray research in recent years.
The radiation luminosity of these stars is hundreds to millions of times that of the Sun, and the huge radiation pressure blows away the surface material of the stars, forming dynamic stellar winds with speeds up to thousands of kilometers per second. The collision of stellar winds with the surrounding interstellar medium and the violent collision between stellar winds have created ideal sites for efficient particle acceleration.
LHAASO Cosmic Rays Gamma-Ray Bubble Cygnus Region Super Cosmic Ray Accelerator
