LGBTQ Commission Approves Resolution to Expand Healthcare Protections in Austin

Tue, April 16th 2024 at 11:00 PMMonday night the LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission approved a resolution to go before Austin city council, to expand transgender and sexual identity protections for those seeking healthcare in the city.

"What really matters right now is are we doing everything that we can to support our vulnerable populations. Are we doing things that will change the material conditions for the better?" Perkins said. "And if the answer to that is no, then the question has to be why not?" "I think the first thing is for them to understand that they're being heard," Commissioner Chair John Scott Neal, whose comments don't represent the Commission as a whole, said. "But we're also trying to take concrete steps to ensure that their time living in Austin is the safest it can be."

LGBTQ Commission Resolution Healthcare Protections Austin

