Lexus Unveils Updated LY 680 Luxury Yacht

Toyota Marine division has been producing aquatic products since 1997. In 2019, Lexus introduced the LY 650 luxury yacht. Now, Lexus has unveiled the LY 680, an updated version of the yacht with added features and increased length.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Lexus LY 680 Is A Super-Luxe Yacht With Up To 2,700 HPThe new luxury yacht from Lexus that's powered by twin Volvo engines has more space for relaxation and activities in the extended outdoor areas

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Southbound I-680 in Pleasanton to be closed for St. Patrick's Day weekend for roadworkCaltrans will close southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate Highway 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Interstate 680 closure could make St. Patrick’s Day weekend travel a slow-goThe closure runs from 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Part of I-680 in Pleasanton to be closed for repairsPart of Interstate 680 will be closed in Pleasanton from Friday night through Monday morning.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Southbound I-680 to close in Pleasanton between I-580 and Koopman Road for road workCaltrans will close southbound I-680 in Pleasanton between I-580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Looming southbound I-680 closure won't dampen weekend St. Patrick's festivities in DublinStorm delays that pushed back a long-planned weekend closure of southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton might have a major impact on another East Bay event that has been on the calendar for months.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »