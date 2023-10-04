Lexi Thompson playing in upcoming PGA Tour event

The Shriners Children’s Open announced Wednesday that Thompson received an unrestricted exemption into its tournament that begins Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin. She will compete with 131 men for a $8.4 million purse.
Thompson will become the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event and the first since Brittany Lincicome did so at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. Babe Didrikson Zaharias became the first woman to receive a sponsor exemption at The Cascades Open in 1935.
“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is,” Thompson said in a statement. “I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas, and I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids. headtopics.com
“Shriners Children’s mission is to help all children live their best life regardless of what medical challenges lay in front of them,” said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Children’s Open. “We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers, just as our more than 1.5 million patients do every day.”Thompson hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since June 2019.
Lexi Thompson gets Shriners Children’s Open exemption, will become seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour eventFor years Thompson has seemed like a prime candidate to land a PGA Tour sponsor exemption.
PGA Tour, LIV Golf Arrangement Remains Unclear as December Deadline LoomsHow LIV Golf is folded into a new league or continues to exist in the future is among the big questions still to be answered.