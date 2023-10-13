Lexi Thompson finishes round of 73. Next comes the battle to make cut on the PGA Tour

Lexi Thompson follows through with her tee shot on the eighth hole during the first day of the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)Lexi Thompson putts on the second hole during the first day of the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Thompson couldn’t finish the first round because of darkness. She resumed her round by missing a 20-foot par putt on the 17th hole. She sent her approach on the 18th well right of the water, but chipped to 6 feet and made the par.

The top 65 and ties make the cut on the PGA Tour. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. Michelle Wie was a 14-year-old in the ninth grade in Honolulu when she missed the cut by one shot in the Sony Open. headtopics.com

Thompson had three birdies — two on the par 5s, one when she made a 25-foot putt — offset by three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 7 when she three-putted from 12 feet.

