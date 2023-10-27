Lewiston shooting spotlights Maine's 'yellow flag' law — and why it won't work

The preventable tragedy in Lewiston, Maine, is yet another reminder that horrific mass shootings are far too common — and a uniquely American problem. Once again, a weapon built for battle has stolen 18 people’s lives, injured 13 others, and traumatized an entire town. In mass shootings that dominate headlines, in the almost daily gun violence that haunts some of our most vulnerable communities, in the relentless toll of gun suicide, the United States suffers every day from gun violence.

This is about looking at risk and following epidemiology, not perpetuating stigma. Maine has a policy in place known as a “yellow flag law,” which aims to prevent gun violence by stopping people with a history of mental illness from obtaining firearms. But because this law focuses almost exclusively on mental illness, and only allows law enforcement rather than close family or friends to make a petition, it lacks the public health perspective that is needed to make an impact.

Read more:

MSNBC »

Maine shooting live updates: At least 18 killed in Lewiston, Maine, manhunt underway for suspectThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Lewiston, Maine, shootingAt least 18 people were killed in mass shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor. Read more ⮕

‘A nightmare’: Father of man killed in Lewiston, Maine shooting speaks outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Massachusetts native talks about lockdown experience at Bates College in Lewiston, MaineAnntonia Taylor, a Lynnfield, Massachusetts native and senior at Bates College, joins Radio Boston from the school's campus, which is reeling in the wake of yesterday's mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings leave 18 dead as manhunt underway for suspect Robert CardThe Lewiston Police Department said they are searching for suspect Robert Card, who is wanted for multiple counts of murder, following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting timeline: How the mass shootings in Lewiston unfoldedA massive manhunt is underway for the suspected gunman responsible for mass shootings in Maine that killed more than a dozen. Here's how this all unfolded. Read more ⮕