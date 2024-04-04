Lewis Hamilton prepares for life after Formula 1

Retiring is never easy, especially when you're a legend of your field. Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is determined to be prepared for life after the cockpit. In an interview withpublished this week, the 39-year-old said he has spoken to athletes ranging from Serena Williams to Michael Jordan about how they approached the ends of their careers. 'A lot of them said 'I stopped too early' or 'Stayed too long.' 'When it ended, I didn't have anything planned.

' 'My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport,'' he told the magazine. Hamilton said he's learned that preparation, or the lack thereof, is a major factor in how an athlete's retirement goes. 'It just got my mind thinking about: Okay, when I stop, how do I avoid that? And so I got serious about finding other things that I was passionate about.'that it's important to him to be able to pursue ventures outside racing, even as he prepares to join Ferrari next yea

