Levi's Stock Rises 20% After Beyoncé's Song 'Levi's Jeans'

Levi's stock rose 20% Thursday, boosted by a new Beyoncé song called 'Levii's Jeans.' The track appears on the singer's new country album ' Cowboy Carter ,' released last month. The duet, featuring Post Malone , runs slightly over 4 minutes and includes several references to Levi's jeans.'I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi's brand is having a powerful moment around the world,' Levi Strauss CEO Michelle Gass said.

'One of the things that really is significant about the Levi's brand and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi's brand remains in the center of culture. And I don't think there's any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us,' Gass added in response to an analyst question about the song's effect on sales. New Levi's products including denim skirts and pants other than jeans have also improved company sale

Levi's Stock Rise Beyoncé Song Levi's Jeans Cowboy Carter Post Malone Denim Culture Sales New Products

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Levi's stock jumps 20%, boosted by Beyoncé song featuring Post MalonePop star Beyoncé gives Levi's a boost with song named after the brand, featured on her new country album.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Beyoncé & Post Malone’s ‘Levii’s Jeans’ Puts Levi’s in ‘Cowboy Carter’ Mode'Levii's Jeans,' the Beyoncé and Post Malone duet on 'Cowboy Carter,' has the Levi's brand joining the BeyHive.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

ABC’s ‘20/20′ set to report on the crimes of Ruby Franke and Jodi HildebrandtThe case of Ruby Franke, which has been a sensation in Utah for months, will play out before a national audience on Friday night. Franke takes center stage on ABC when “20/20″ devotes two hours to a report on the crimes of the Utah parenting influencer and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonightA new '20/20' unravels unimaginable child abuse at the hands of Ruby Franke and her business partner, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Ruby's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »