Leverkusen retoma liderato de la Bundesliga. Bayern Múnich golea a Friburgo

Los goles de Coman y Leroy Sané le dieron al Bayern, campeón de Alemania en las últimas 11 temporadas, su quinta victoria en siete jornadas. También extendieron las penurias de Friburgo en Múnich, donde nunca podido ganarle al Bayern en 24 intentos por la liga.

El delantero nigeriano sentenció la goleada a los 68 minutos ante un Colonia que ganó en sus últimas dos visitas al Leverkusen. El revés dejó a Colonia en el fondo de la tabla con apenas un punto.

Boniface scores again and Leverkusen returns to top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over CologneVictor Boniface has scored again and Bayer Leverkusen has returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over local rival Cologne. The Nigeria forward completed the scoring against Cologne. Cologne had won on its previous two visits to Leverkusen but remains bottom with just one point from its opening seven games. Jonas Hofmann opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Jeremie Frimpong got the second 10 minutes later and Boniface grabbed his seventh goal of the season in the 68th. Defending c

Bayern Munich decides against re-signing former Germany defender Jérôme BoatengBayern Munich has opted not to bring back former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng, with the Bavarian powerhouse saying Friday that its other injury worries in the squad had eased. The 35-year-old Boateng had been training with the team this week and sporting director Christoph Freund said Tuesday that it would be a “nice story” if he re-signed for the club where he twice won a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. But Bayern says “the personnel situation in the center of defense has eased” since all four of the team's central defenders missed the German Cup win over Preussen Münster on Sept. 26 because of injuries.

Borussia Dortmund beats Union Berlin 4-2, Guirassy hits hat trick for Stuttgart in BundesligaTwo former Union Berlin players scored to help Borussia Dortmund come from behind and beat their old team 4-2 in the Bundesliga. It stretched the visitors’ losing streak to seven games across all comp

Coman double leads Bayern to 3-0 win over FreiburgBayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman scored once in each half to lead the champions to a 3-0 win over visiting Freiburg on Sunday as they bounced back from last week's draw with RB Leipzig.

MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Manchester City in Premier League. Barcelona without Lewandowski at GranadaLast season’s top two teams go head-to-head in the Premier League when Arsenal hosts Manchester City. Liverpool travels to Brighton. Robert Lewandowski is injured and will miss Barcelona’s trip to Granada in the Spanish league with the defending champions needing a win to stay one point behind leader Real Madrid. Napoli and Fiorentina will both be looking to move into third place in Serie A when they meet Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen hopes to return to the top of the Bundesliga with a win at home ov