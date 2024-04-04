Leveraged Funds Increase Bearish Bets on Bitcoin Futures

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ) figures show that leveraged funds , defined by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ) as hedge funds and commodity trading advisers, ramped up their bearish bets on This aligns with the ' basis trade ,' a leveraged arbitrage strategy that speculators have used extensively throughout the year to capitalize on the price disparities between the underlying asset and futures.

At the end of the first quarter, speculators’ short positions reached a record level as the flagship cryptocurrency's price rally stalled. These funds increased their net short positions in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's (CME) standard bitcoin futures contracts to 16,102, marking the highest since these futures started trading in late 2017. Each of these contracts represents 5 BT

CFTC Leveraged Funds Bearish Bets Bitcoin Futures Basis Trade Speculators Price Disparities Short Positions CME

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin 5% flash crash leads to $165M in leveraged crypto liquidationsA sudden 5% drawdown in the price of Bitcoin has caused more than $165 million in leverage positions to be wiped out, with Bitcoin and Ether longs leading the pack.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Reach New ATH Soon with Green Bitcoin Also Expected to RiseCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Does the Bitcoin halving impact cross-chain interoperability solutions?Beyond the immediate impact on Bitcoin pricing and miner rewards, Bitcoin halving influences cross-chain interoperability.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Driven by "Bigger Forces" Than ETFs: Top AnalystBitcoin ETFs might not be the main driving force behind the Bitcoin price action

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Major Bitcoin ETF Warning Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight‘$1 million Bitcoin’ advocate Samson Mow has commented on the recent outflows from Bitcoin ETFs

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »