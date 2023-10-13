LeVar Burton to replace Drew Barrymore as host of National Book Awards

Actor, podcaster, and reading advocate LeVar Burton will be the host of this year's National Book Awards ceremony.

In a statement Friday, Burton, who also hosted the ceremony in 2019, said,"It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk. Drew Barrymore was originally slated to host the awards show – commonly referred to as the Academy Awards for literature. Thatshe'd return to doing her talk show during the Writers Guild of America's strike. She eventually reversed that position after strike supporters picketed her show, but not before losing out on the hosting job.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

LeVar Burton will replace Drew Barrymore as host of 74th National Book AwardsAfter Drew Barrymore's invitation was rescinded last month amid the Hollywood strikes, LeVar Burton is announced as the new host of the 74th National Book Awards.

LeVar Burton will replace Drew Barrymore as host of 74th National Book AwardsAfter Drew Barrymore's invitation was rescinded last month amid the Hollywood strikes, LeVar Burton is announced as the new host of the 74th National Book Awards.

Kings Waive Deonte Burton, Chance ComancheKings Waive Deonte Burton, Chance Comanche - RealGM Wiretap

Drew Barrymore's Air Fryer Is the Prettiest Kitchen Appliance We've Ever Seen & It's on Sale at Walmart for 4 More HoursIt's been five years since the miraculous air fryer became a must-have appliance, turning up in kitchens across the United States and beyond. And early last year, America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore actually launched her own version of the air fryer in her line of Beautiful Kitchenware, sold exclusively at Walmart.

A Minute With: Director Tim Burton showcases drawings, calls movies his 'troubled children'Oscar-nominated director Tim Burton says he has no favourites when it comes to his movies, describing them all as 'troubled children'.

Night of the Ghoul Director on What Drew Him to Scott Snyder Horror ComicThe Boogeyman and Host director Rob Savage explains what drew him to an adaptation of Scott Snyder's Night of the Ghoulc comic.