Letters to the Editor — Wright Amendment, solar farms, Israel-Hamas war, Texas Rangers

People make their way along a moving walkway to the new pickup location for Uber, Lyft and taxis in Garage B at Dallas Love Field Airport, Sept. 19, 2023, in Dallas.Re: “Area’s air travel still influenced by Wright — Law threatened to rip N. Texas apart, but the anger has cooled,” Sunday business story.Your Wright Amendment story left out a big part of the tale: a chapter Southwest doesn’t care to remember. You are right to give credit to Sen.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, interest in agrivoltaics has grown in earnest over the last decade and people have learned how to harvest sun power at the same time and on the same land as ranching and farming. It is critical we be able to do both and not destroy the land in the process of powering our needs, even while oil and gas-created energy not only damages the land, but the air and water we all need.

I hope the solar farmers in East Texas learn how to capture sun energy and preserve the land, because it can be and is being done.Israelis deserve to live with peace, safety and respect. Palestinians deserve to be liberated and empowered to that same end.

This point is ignored in the storm of finger-pointing, posturing and utter carnage that have defined the past couple weeks. Hamas’ attack and taking of hostages is dastardly and indefensible. It is also indefensible to claim self-defense while displaying a flagrant disregard for the lives of Palestinian civilians, whether that be in the denial of necessary humanitarian aid or in random bombing.Human beings deserve human rights that are preserved and respected. Period.

