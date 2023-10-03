Letters to teenage pen pal tell Civil War stories of N.J. soldiers

Thomas Wick, a Civil War soldier who corresponded with Lizzie Brick. (Photo courtesy of the Gloucester County Historical Society)Lizzie Brick, who grew up in the Hurffville section of Gloucester County, had many friends who went off to fight for the Union during the Civil War.

Many of Lizzie’s friends had gone off to fight with the Union Army. She kept them tethered with . “Letters to Lizzie: The Story of Sixteen Men in the Civil War and the Woman Who Connected Them All” is a new book by historian James M. Scythes. He used 124 letters salvaged from the time to tell the story of locals from 1860s Hurffville, what is now Washington Township, Gloucester County, in the midst of a war to save the country.

The letters describe the concerns of common soldiers during the Civil War and the young woman, who was in her late teens at the time she wrote the letters, who kept them connected to home.

They formed a social network of pencils, paper and stamps, writing letters that included pleadings to stay alive. On any given day, more than a dozen of the young men she corresponded with couldn’t wait to hear from her.

“This book has an appeal to people who aren’t Civil War scholars,” said Scythes, an assistant professor of history at West Chester University, and president of the Gloucester County Historical Society. “Every one of us can put ourselves in the place of Lizzie and her friends. How did you do that in the 19th century? We don’t have Twitter, you don’t have texting. Lizzie is the hub, the one who communicates with all of them.”

The letters describe the concerns of common soldiers during the Civil War and the young woman, who was in her late teens at the time she wrote the letters, who kept them connected to home.

“It’s sixteen different men who write to the same woman during the war from beginning to end,” Scythes said. “The guys are all local and most of them know Lizzie from church. It’s interesting insights into regular people.”

Scythes said the collection is unique for Civil War-era letters because all of them are written to one person from 15 soldiers and a quartermaster at a military hospital.

“It’s an insight into the minds of regular people who probably for the first time in their lives had taken up a pen to write a letter,” Scythes said.

Most of the young men stuck to the mores of the time. They didn’t admit to romantic feelings for Lizzie and relied on her to keep them informed of what was going on at home. She knew all of them from the Bethel Methodist Episcopal church.

But one set of letters reflected something different. Jacob M. Park made little attempt to hide his feelings for her in the 13 letters he wrote between 1861 and 1864.

“It is evident in Jacob’s letters to Lizzie that he had romantic feelings for her, and throughout his correspondence he was not afraid to cross the boundary between friendship and love,” Scythes said. “In his last letter to her, written on March 8, 1864, a month after Lizzie married her stepbrother John Thompson, Jacob reminded her of their last time together before he left for the Army. The content of these missives reveals that he was infatuated with Lizzie and was likely in love with her.”

Thirteen of the 13 soldiers who wrote her returned after the war. Lizzie died in Ventor, New Jersey, in 1919 at the home of her daughter. She had the 124 letters from the soldiers but none of the letters she wrote them were found.