Letterboxd Acquired by Canadian Firm

Canadian firm Tiny acquired the social movie platform for more than $50 million. "Teaming up with Tiny represents a big leap forward for us," Buchanan and von Randow said in a statement.

"We see this as a huge win for our community, enabling us to cement Letterboxd's future with additional resources without sacrificing the DNA of what makes it special."

We've been huge fans and users of Letterboxd for a long time and could not be more excited to join forces with Matt, Karl and the rest of the team for the long-term" Tiny co-founder Andrew Wilkinson said."Our aim is to make Letterboxd the ultimate destination for anyone looking to discover or discuss movies online… and we believe the untapped market potential for superior discovery and discussion is a huge opportunity."

Movie fans can use Letterboxd to review and recommend films as well as share favorite films and performances. The site also allows users to track and catalog the films they have watched as well as discuss with other users on the site.

