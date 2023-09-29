Lethal 2mg dose of fentanyl on display at DEA laboratory highlights ongoing crisis

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon revealed on Thursday that nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, have experienced fentanyl overdoses since June. Portland, Oregon, is facing a distressing situation as nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, have suffered fentanyl overdoses since June.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, ten minors have experienced overdoses since June, with fentanyl suspected in all but one of these cases.

In response to the crisis, Portland police have intensified patrols to combat an open-air fentanyl market located in an abandoned downtown building. Nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, havesince June in Portland, Oregon, its police bureau said Thursday, intensifying alarm in a city like so many others that has struggled to address the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history.

Police said 10 minors have overdosed since June and fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases. Half of the incidents were fatal. A 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 5-year-old and two 15-year-olds are among the dead, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. headtopics.com

