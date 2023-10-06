Let us continue blocking beach access on Sundays, Ocean Grove group asks judge

Beachgoers jumped chains to get on the beach in Ocean Grove during a protest over Sunday morning beach access at the end of the summer.

The lawsuit filed by the association does not name the state as a defendant. Instead, the suit lists two opponents of the beach access rules by name and up to 100 others who allegedly entered the beach on Sunday this summer after being told of the association’s prohibition.

The court papers signed by the association’s attorney, James M. McGovern, were filed Oct. 2 in Superior Court in Monmouth County. “The slight limitation on physical presence on the beachfront on the Lord’s Day is consistent with the Plaintiff’s Mission to build and maintain a beautiful seaside community to serve as a place for meditation, reflection and renewal during the Summer months,” the lawsuit said. headtopics.com

opposed the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association’s construction of a cross-shaped pier and the beach access restrictions State Department of Environmental Protection officials did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment “declaring that the public’s right of access to its beachfront is not unlimited and that as a private property owner, (Ocean Grove) has complied with its legal obligation to provide reasonable access to the public. headtopics.com

Deciphering the intensity of past ocean currentsOcean currents determine the structure of the deep-sea ocean floor and the transport of sediments, organic carbon, nutrients and pollutants. In flume-tank experiments, researchers from MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen have simulated how currents shape the seafloor and control sediment deposition. This will help in reconstructions of past marine conditions. They have now published their results in Communications Earth & Environment.