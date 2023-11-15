Let There Be Lights! Silent Disco Office Pop-Up, One Colorado Wrap-Up, and Aurora Museum's Festival of Wreaths

Let there be lights! You know we're heading into the holidays as local landmarks begin lighting up and seasonal extravaganzas start attracting hordes. Ready for a break from work? Step into this Silent Disco Office Pop-Up, and infuse your workday with specially curated playlists by CiferNoise Productions. Admission is free; register now! One Colorado kicked off a statewide education and outreach tour at the beginning of October to connect with communities in fifteen cities throughout the state.

From Colorado Springs to Fort Collins, from Grand Junction to Aurora, from Pueblo to Glenwood Springs, the group heard about what matters most to Coloradans in a time when the LGBTQ+ community is facing unprecedented attacks. Join One Colorado online to learn what the community is facing during this wrap-up; RSVP now! The Aurora Museum Foundation’s annual Festival of Wreaths fundraiser is back for its 24th year; each year, decorated wreaths are donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals for this gallery exhibition and fundraiser

United States Headlines Read more: DENVERWESTWORD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INSİDEEVS: The Volvo EM90 Electric Minivan Might Be One Of The Quietest Cars In The WorldDual-chamber air suspension, silent tires, and road noise cancellation tech work together to make the EM90 a silent office on wheels.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more »

INSİDEEVS: The Volvo EM90 Electric Minivan Might Be One Of The Quietest Cars In The WorldDual-chamber air suspension, silent tires, and road noise cancellation tech work together to make the EM90 a silent office on wheels.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: High Blood Pressure: The Silent KillerAlmost half of all Americans have hypertension, or high blood pressure, but only a small portion are managing it. This poses a significant risk to overall health as high blood pressure can lead to various adverse health conditions. Learn more about the causes and risks of high blood pressure.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Arm Holdings: The Silent Leader in TechnologyArm Holdings is a U.K.-based company that has been silently leading the expansion of computing outside the world of servers and PCs. With its technology at the core of smartphones, connected appliances, smart TVs, and digital home assistants, Arm is one of the most important technology companies.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

FORBESTECH: Tuberculosis: The Silent KillerTuberculosis is one of the top infectious killers in the world, causing over 1.3 million deaths in 2022 alone. Despite being treatable and curable, the incidence rate of TB has risen. It is a greater threat to marginalized communities and is now getting back on track after Covid-19 disruptions.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: K-pop girl group EVERGLOW sends a message of hope to their female fansK-pop girl group EVERGLOW is currently on their “ALL MY GIRLS” tour in the United States and has a special message for their female fans. They aim to convey a message of hope and encourage girls to step forward with confidence. The interview was conducted in Korean and translated into English.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »