In this gripping crime thriller , Russell Crowe stars as Roy Freeman, an ex-homicide detective with a fractured memory , forced to revisit a case he can't remember. As a man's life hangs in the balance on death row, Freeman must piece together the brutal evidence from a decade-old murder investigation, uncovering a sinister web of buried secrets and betrayals linking to his past.

With only instincts to trust, he faces a chilling truth -- sometimes, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.

Russell Crowe Ex-Homicide Detective Fractured Memory Murder Investigation Buried Secrets Betrayals

