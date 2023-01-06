Lessons from the UAW Strike: Electric Vehicles and Unionization

When the United Auto Workers (UAW) started its strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis earlier this year, a grim storyline took shape in the press: This strike pitted President Biden’s push for a transition to electric vehicles (EVs) against his support for workers. Two so-called facts were seemingly inarguable: Electric vehicles require far fewer workers to build, and none of the new battery plants could be unionized.

But now that the strike is over—more quickly than many assumed and on much better terms for workers than analysts had said was possible—a different set of lessons are clear, and they areThe Big Three automakers can invest in both their workers and the factories to make new EVs. Workers at many of the new battery plants can enjoy the same union protection as other autoworkers or have an easier pathway to join the union. Building EVs can create more jobs over the next few decades as the industry builds up its capacity and know-ho





