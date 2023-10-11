Less than 50% of Hong Kong retail crypto investors aware of relevant regulations: Survey

Just 47% of retail crypto investors in Hong Kong are aware of the Virtual Asset Trading Platform Regulatory Regime, a legislation which went into effect this June to protect the interest of retail investors in digital assets in the region.by the The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) of Hong Kong.

Despite the improvement in adoption, most Hong Kong-ers said that their top investment preferences were stocks (96%), mutual funds and trusts (24%), followed by bonds (18%). Around three-quarters of overall respondents said the primary goal of investing in crypto was for"short-term profits," alongside"fear of missing out.

"Investors should understand the product characteristics and related risks before investing, in order to align their choices with their financial goals and risk tolerance level," said IFEC general manager Dora Li in response to the results. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

Google’s Asia-Pacific Women Founders Fund Picks First Batch Of AI StartupsI'm an associate editor at Forbes, based in Hong Kong, covering Asia's most successful businesspeople and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. I edit the Korea's 50 Richest and 100 to Watch lists, and help research and write other Asia-related lists, including 30 Under 30 Asia and Hong Kong's 50 Richest. Previously I was a reporter covering law firms at Thomson Reuters and The American Lawyer's Law.com. You can email me at jkang[at]forbes.com and follow me on Twitter johnhjkang.

Hong Kong and Japan lead gains in Asia as investors shake off pressures from Hamas attackJapan and South Korea return to trade for the first day after the Hamas attack.

Louis Vuitton to Hold First Men's Pre-fall Show in Hong KongThe collection designed by Pharrell Williams is set to bow on Nov. 30.

Hong Kong eyes stronger economic and trade ties with Thailand to expand role in AsiaHong Kong's leader says the city will seek to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Thailand after a meeting with the country’s prime minister

Binance users in Hong Kong lose $450K in wave of fraud texts: HK policeA new phishing scam targeting Binance users in Hong Kong has seen scammers steal $450,000 from victims, seeing local authorities issue an official warning of the scam.

Hong Kong eyes stronger ties with Thailand to boost its economic growth in Southeast AsiaThailand and Hong Kong have agreed to promote more business exchanges as Hong Kong seeks more economic opportunities in Southeast Asia.