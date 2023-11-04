Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks

In Today’s Links: Leonard Williams, Leonard Williams and the first place Seahawks, Leonard Williams and the defense, Leonard Williams, and some bold predictions from Seaside Joe. Per usual, thank you for being here. Please, make yourselves at home

. 7 Bold Seahawks Predictions for 2024: Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads team in yards - Seaside JoeJaxon Smith-Njigba, Leonard Williams as the face of the 2024 Seahawks? Seaside Joe 1703 Hawk Zone: Seahawks take top spot in NFC West after win over the Browns - king5.comThe Seahawks now sit at 5-2, atop the NFC West, after a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “It went over like gangbusters,” Terry Hollimon said. You hear from guys like Bobby Wagner and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks started the game strong, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. Chase Young to 49ers, did the Seahawks overpay for Williams? « Seahawks Draft BlogIf you’re minded to not want to discuss the ins and outs of trade value, that’s fine. I just wanted to say this article probably isn’t for you. Why Seattle Seahawks took the risk with Leonard Williams trade - Seattle SportsAll gambles are inherently risky, but the trade for Leonard Williams is a risk that the Seattle Seahawks' brass is willing to tak

