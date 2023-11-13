Leonard Bernstein's Influence on Cinema

The music, unobtrusive yet edged with romantic encouragement, is by Leonard Bernstein. It’s the only score that he wrote directly for the movies. If only he had written more. (“On the Town” and “West Side Story” sprang from the theatre and, for many listeners, lost a jolt of energy when they arrived onscreen.

) In truth, given his influence on so many realms of American culture—as a composer, a conductor, a lecturer, a TV presenter, an author, a New Yorker, and an activist—it’s astonishing how faint a mark Bernstein left on cinema. Maybe he feared, with good cause, that the compromises involved in filmmaking were even more grievous than those inflicted elsewhere. His most astute contribution may be “What a Movie!,” a mezzo-soprano number composed for his 1952 opera, “Trouble in Tahiti,” during which the heroine, Dinah, derides a film that she just saw (“What escapist Technicolor twaddle”), only to be swept up, despite herself, in the tropical fantasies that it purveyed. Now we have “Maestro,” a new Bernstein bio-pi

