Lenient judges and lax bail laws endanger police officers, says NYPD Chief

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell expressed concerns about the recidivism of suspects who are released by lenient judges due to the state's lax bail laws . Chell highlighted a recent case where eight migrants found squatting in an apartment in the Bronx were let go after their arraignments, despite being in possession of guns, drugs, and housing a child.

Chell emphasized that such leniency puts officers at risk and called for stricter measures.

