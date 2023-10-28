Lena Headey on 'The Trap,' and Her Ideal 'Game of Thrones' Ending

Logo text After so many acclaimed and popular performances in projects ranging from 300 to Game of Thrones to The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Lena Headey is stepping behind the camera for the first time for her directorial debut, The Trap. The indie film – which is having its world premiere this weekend at the Austin

Logo text After so many acclaimed and popular performances in projects ranging from 300 to Game of Thrones to The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Lena Headey is stepping behind the camera for the first time for her directorial debut, The Trap. The indie film – which is having its world premiere this weekend at the Austin

Read more:

THR »

Jay Wheeler se atreve con el trap latino en su nuevo álbum 'TRAPPii'El artista urbano puertorriqueño Jay Wheeler presenta este viernes su nuevo álbum, 'TRAPPii', que muestra su versátil estilo musical al combinar baladas románticas con trap latino. Read more ⮕

Can Ohio State avoid the ‘trap game’ against Wisconsin? Buckeye Talk PodcastStephen Means, Nathan Baird and Andrew Gillis preview Ohio State's game against Wisconsins. Read more ⮕

Beast Boy's New Transformation Unlocks Superman-Level StrengthWhen a villain holds Beast Boy in a near-inescapable trap, the Titan digs deep to transform into a monster that gives him Superman-like strength. Read more ⮕

The Perils of an Achievement CultureThree new books tackle how to escape the grip of perfectionism: MoneyZen, by Manisha Thakor; The Perfection Trap, by Thomas Curran; and Never Enough, by Jennifer Breheny Wallace. Read more ⮕

In Malibu, the myth of the open road creates a bloody reality: PCH is a death trapWe've been conditioned by film, TV and car commercials to believe the iconic highway is best experienced in a blur. And that myth has produced a deadly reality. Read more ⮕

Things to do this weekend: Lil Yachty at the Fillmore, sea monsters at the Denver ZooHazy vibes permeate Lil Yachty’s beguiling new album, “Let’s Start Here,” which reintroduces the trap rapper as a funky psych-rock provocateur. Read more ⮕