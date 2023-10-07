Leguizamo insta a hispanos a producir su propio contenido para visibilizarse en Hollywood

dice el actor colombiano-americano John Leguizamo en una entrevista con EFE. 'Los latinos no ven mucho su cultura, sus caras, en los medios y (por ello) les gusta ir a YouTube y las redes en busca de contenido original', comentó a EFE el actor, activista y empresario, cofundador de NGLmitú, dedicado a crear contenido original en inglés para las generaciones latinas de Y/Z.

Los latinos representan 62 millones de la población del país y un 80 % de ellos son angloparlantes, pero gran parte del contenido para hispanos se produce en países latinoamericanos y es en español.

