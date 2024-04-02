LEGO Reveals New Star Wars Set Celebrating 25 Years of Darth Maul

LEGO has revealed official images for an exciting new Star Wars set, celebrating 25 years of Darth Maul. In conjunction with the 25th-anniversary of both The Phantom Menace and LEGO Star Wars models overall, the LEGO Group is releasing an updated version of Darth Maul's classic Sith Infiltrator. The model will also come with an exciting bonus minifigure as well. Set to release on May 1st, LEGO has revealed a first look at Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator (78353).

Depicting Darth Maul's imposing spacecraft, this is the fifth version of the classic Star Wars ship since it and the popular Sith Lord made their debut 25 years ago in 1999's The Phantom Menace. Complete with updated features and details, the new model is perfect for those looking to add the Sith Infiltrator to their collection for the first time or perhaps looking for an upgrade

