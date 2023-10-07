Lego Masters Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A brand-new season of Lego Masters has arrived, and there is a lot to know about the season 4 cast, trailer, and where to watch the ambitious brick-building competition.

The first season of the reality TV competition series premiered on February 5, 2023, on Fox. Married couple Tyler and Amy Clites were the winners. Brothers Mark & Steven Erikson were crowned the winners of season 2 after a series of 12 episodes and influencers Nick Della Mora and Stacey Roy triumphed in season 3 after spending four weeks in the bottom.

Lego Masters Season 4 Latest News In December 2022, Variety revealed that Lego Masters had been renewed for another season. Lego Masters season 4 was to premiere during the 2023-2024 TV season. Along with the new 2023 edition of the Fox show a second installment of Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was also announced. headtopics.com

Lego Masters Season 4 Release Date Lego Masters season 4 premiered on September 28, 2023. It occupied the Thursday 9 p.m. ET/PT spot. The show is sharing Thursdays with Hell’s Kitchen, which airs at 8 pm ET/PT, as per WhatToWatch. The season will consist of 10 episodes in total. Lego Masters season 4 is available to watch on Hulu from September 29, 2023, onward.

Lego Masters Season 4 Cast The top teams will face off for a cash prize in the finale. They will win the “ultimate LEGO trophy” and the grand title of “LEGO MASTERS.” Will Arnett returns as host for Season 4. Brickmasters Amy and Jamie will decide who wins each round and who will be up for elimination. Names and photos of the 12 participating teams have also been revealed. headtopics.com

Lego Masters Season 4 Trailer The trailer for Lego Masters was posted by LegoMastersFOX on X on July 22, 2023. It featured Will making puns using the word “four” and even breaking the fourth wall as he introduced the new season where the “4tune favors the bold.” The 12 best Lego teams on the planet are all gunning for the win.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rangers need to work on 'everything' ahead of season openerThe Rangers will have five extra days to prepare for opening night on Oct. 12 in Buffalo, and they will need every single one of them.

Did Loki Season 2 Just Retcon Its Own Season 1 Finale?Did the Loki Season 2 premiere just make a major change to everything we thought we knew about the Season 1 finale?

Vikings: Valhalla Ending with Season 3; Final Season Images ReleasedSeason 3 will arrive on Netflix globally in 2023.



For more Netflix news head to https://www.whats-on-netflix.com/

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Only Murders in the Building season 3 has just premiered on Hulu, and here's everything we know about Only Murders season 4 so far.

This new Super Mario Piranha Plant from Lego will gobble up hours of funPennsylvania Entertainment

Are Lydia & Milton Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 5? Their Finale Spoiled













Are Lydia and Milton still together from Love Is Blind Season 5? The answer seems to be yes. Lydia Arlene Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson IV met and got engaged in The Pods on Love Is Blind Season 5. Lydia and Milton were one of three couples who got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 5, along with JP and Taylor; and Izzy and Stacy.







Lydia and Milton were the only couple on Love Is Blind Season 5 to get married, according to public records from the Harris County Clerk\u2019s Office in Texas, where Houston is located and Love Is Blind Season 5 was filmed. According to the records, Lydia and Milton were issued their marriage license on May 13, 2022; they married on May 31, 2022; and their marriage license was processed and returned on June 27, 2022. The records also note that their wedding was officiated by Chaplain Anthony Cop. At the time of Love Is Blind Season 5\u2019s premiere, Lydia and Milton were not following each other on Instagram, so it’s possible something happened to them after they married.

