Lego Masters Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A brand-new season of Lego Masters has arrived, and there is a lot to know about the season 4 cast, trailer, and where to watch the ambitious brick-building competition.
The first season of the reality TV competition series premiered on February 5, 2023, on Fox. Married couple Tyler and Amy Clites were the winners. Brothers Mark & Steven Erikson were crowned the winners of season 2 after a series of 12 episodes and influencers Nick Della Mora and Stacey Roy triumphed in season 3 after spending four weeks in the bottom.
Lego Masters Season 4 Latest News In December 2022, Variety revealed that Lego Masters had been renewed for another season. Lego Masters season 4 was to premiere during the 2023-2024 TV season. Along with the new 2023 edition of the Fox show a second installment of Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was also announced. headtopics.com
Lego Masters Season 4 Release Date Lego Masters season 4 premiered on September 28, 2023. It occupied the Thursday 9 p.m. ET/PT spot. The show is sharing Thursdays with Hell’s Kitchen, which airs at 8 pm ET/PT, as per WhatToWatch. The season will consist of 10 episodes in total. Lego Masters season 4 is available to watch on Hulu from September 29, 2023, onward.
Lego Masters Season 4 Cast The top teams will face off for a cash prize in the finale. They will win the “ultimate LEGO trophy” and the grand title of “LEGO MASTERS.” Will Arnett returns as host for Season 4. Brickmasters Amy and Jamie will decide who wins each round and who will be up for elimination. Names and photos of the 12 participating teams have also been revealed. headtopics.com
Lego Masters Season 4 Trailer The trailer for Lego Masters was posted by LegoMastersFOX on X on July 22, 2023. It featured Will making puns using the word “four” and even breaking the fourth wall as he introduced the new season where the “4tune favors the bold.” The 12 best Lego teams on the planet are all gunning for the win.