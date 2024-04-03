LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Sets for 25th Anniversary Celebration

It's a very safe bet that LEGO will have a major new Star Wars set or two up for grabs as part of the May 4th / Star Wars Day celebrations, especially since 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of their partnership with Lucasfilm. A little appetizer for that event has debuted that includes two new sets – Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator (75383) and BARC Speeder Escape (75378). We'll star with the Sith Infiltrator set, which is currently available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $69.99.

It includes 640 pieces, along with minifigures of Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker Qui-Gon Jinn, and an exclusive LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera minifigure with a display stand. Inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the starship features foldout wings, retractable landing gear, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a trigger-operated hatch that will allow you to release the 3 DRK-1 Probe Droids from the front compartmen

