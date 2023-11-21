Legislation to Tackle Online Hate Remains a Priority, Says Canadian Justice Minister

Legislation to tackle online hate remains an “absolute priority,” the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other’s freedom of expression. Arif Virani said the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has led to a sharp rise in hateful online rhetoric, some of it manifesting in violent attacks on religious and community groups in cities such as Toronto and Montreal.

“That’s not what we need in this country, and I think an online hate bill can help to address that,” Virani said before the government’s weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa. Virani’s desk is the latest place the long-awaited bill has landed after the Liberals first promised in the 2019 election campaign to bring in legislation to combat hate speech, terrorist content and sexual abuse material. “I’m deeply disappointed,” said Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who served on a panel of experts the government assembled in spring 2022 to advise on its developmen





TheStarPhoenix » / 🏆 253. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'A drum major for justice': Rochester community remembers social justice advocate Rev. Lewis StewartMembers of the community gathered at Baber African Methodist Episcopal Church on Saturday to celebrate the life of social justice advocate Rev. Lewis Stewart.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Canadian Prime Minister Condemns Unrest in Montreal After Shots Fired at Jewish SchoolsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns concerning incidents in Montreal this week, including two Jewish schools being fired at, as “unacceptable.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

French justice minister is on trial accused of conflict of interestFrance’s justice minister is facing trial on charges of using his office to settle personal scores. The unprecedented case that has raised concern about checks and balances in French democracy. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti’s refusal to resign or step aside during the trial has drawn wide criticism.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

French justice minister is on trial accused of conflict of interestFrance’s justice minister is facing trial on charges of using his office to settle personal scores

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

French justice minister is on trial accused of conflict of interestFrance’s justice minister is facing trial on charges of using his office to settle personal scores

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Former Guinea Dictator Camara, 2 Others Escape from Prison in a Jailbreak, Justice Minister SaysGunmen stormed the main prison in Guinea's capital early Saturday and freed former dictator Moussa 'Dadis' Camara, the country's justice minister said, announcing the closure of the West African nation's borders.The announcement by Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »