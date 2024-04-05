Legislation Proposed to Regulate AI-Generated Content in Politics

With more and more deepfakes being circulated, I believe that people will become more and more skeptical of the content and information that they are seeing on the internet. People from all walks of life have been targeted in "deepfake" videos and audio clips made by AI in recent months and years. Political deepfakes are especially popular right now, with elections across the globe being manipulated by AI-generated content. Now legislation is being put forth as a result.

A bill is set to be introduced in the Senate next week after advancing through the House earlier this year. The measure calls for the regulation and public disclosure of AI-generated content used in communications related to a candidate for elective office, while also creating a private cause of action for candidates, who would have the ability to sue. The problem, however, has become much bigger — and darker — than just politics, according to experts

Deepfakes AI-Generated Content Legislation Politics Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverwestword / 🏆 315. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proposed Alabama legislation aims to regulate vehicle modificationsLawmakers hope to have the bill in effect by October 1.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forwardA Navajo state senator in Arizona says she's hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forwardA Navajo state senator in Arizona says she's hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forwardA Navajo state senator in Arizona says she's hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forwardA Navajo state senator in Arizona says she's hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars. Hundreds of Native Americans seeking help for addictions have also been scammed. The legislation by Sen.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forwardA Navajo state senator said Friday she’s hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Arizona Medicaid dollars and scammed hundreds of Native Americans seeking help for addictions.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »