Legendary Yankees Radio Announcer John Sterling Announces Retirement

NEW YORK -- John Sterling , the legendary radio play-by-play voice of the Yankees , is stepping away from his microphone. The team announced on Monday that Sterling, who has been a fixture calling Bronx Bombers games for more than three decades, has decided to retire, effective immediately. Sterling, who will turn 86 on July 4, will be honored during a pregame ceremony on Saturday before the Yankees play the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. 'I am a very blessed human being.

Day in and day out, season after season, and city after city, John Sterling used his seat in the broadcast booth to bring Yankees fans the heartbeat of the game, employing an orotund voice and colorful personality that were distinctly, unmistakably his own. John informed and entertained, and he exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker with an unapologetic and boisterous style that exuded his passion for baseball, broadcasting and the New York Yankees,' the team said in a statement.

John Sterling Yankees Retirement Radio Announcer Pregame Ceremony

