Legendary Voice Actor David Graham, Known for 'Thunderbirds' and 'Peppa Pig,' Dies at 99

David Graham , known for voicing characters on television shows " Thunderbirds " and " Peppa Pig ," has died, according to reports. He was 99."We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham . The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more," Jamie Anderson, the son of late " Thunderbirds " creator Gerry Anderson, wrote on X."David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment.
"I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor," he shared with The Mirror in 2015. "We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesiser to make it more sinister."In the first "Doctor Who" series with William Hartnell, Graham was featured in two episodes as an actor.Meanwhile, Graham’s work in "Thunderbirds" led him to act with Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre.
"Just because it’s a cartoon or puppet doesn’t mean you don’t take it seriously. I take it as seriously as working at the National ."Read more of this story from FOX News.
David Graham Thunderbirds Peppa Pig Doctor Who Voice Actor Death
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »
Oregon State Basketball: Southern Utah Transfer Parsa Fallah is a Skilled Post ScorerThe former Thunderbirds forward has a flurry of moves in the paint.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »