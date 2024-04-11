Legendary Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer Announces Retirement

Legendary Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer spoke following her retirement announcement after 38 seasons with the university. The record for most wins in college basketball by a head coach will stand for the moment at 1,216 wins. A record currently held by Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer who announced last night that she is officially retiring.
Stanford is one of the most prestigious universities with an incredibly successful athletics program and Tara VanDerveer sits right at the top of that history. The term greatest of all time gets thrown around a lot in sports, but Stanford's Tara VanDerveer has earned that title. "My 38 years as head coach as of the Stanford University Women's basketball has been nothing short of magical," VanDerveer said. She remembers the conversation she had with her father when she took the job. "He proceeded to tell me that it was impossible to win at Stanford and the job was a graveyard job," VanDerveer said. "My father was right about one thing, the Stanford job involved digging - but instead of a graveyard job, it has been a goldmine job." One featuring many final four appearances and national championships and the most wins of any college basketball coach ever. That feeling is mutual with her players and fellow coaches. "She's meant a lot to me over the years," VanDerveer's first Stanford recruit and current Asst. Coach Katy Steding said
