Legendary Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer Announces Retirement

Legendary Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer spoke following her retirement announcement after 38 seasons with the university. The record for most wins in college basketball by a head coach will stand for the moment at 1,216 wins. A record currently held by Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer who announced last night that she is officially retiring.

Stanford is one of the most prestigious universities with an incredibly successful athletics program and Tara VanDerveer sits right at the top of that history. The term greatest of all time gets thrown around a lot in sports, but Stanford's Tara VanDerveer has earned that title. "My 38 years as head coach as of the Stanford University Women's basketball has been nothing short of magical," VanDerveer said. She remembers the conversation she had with her father when she took the job. "He proceeded to tell me that it was impossible to win at Stanford and the job was a graveyard job," VanDerveer said. "My father was right about one thing, the Stanford job involved digging - but instead of a graveyard job, it has been a goldmine job." One featuring many final four appearances and national championships and the most wins of any college basketball coach ever. That feeling is mutual with her players and fellow coaches. "She's meant a lot to me over the years," VanDerveer's first Stanford recruit and current Asst. Coach Katy Steding said

Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Retirement Record Wins

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tara VanDerveer, Stanford legendary women’s basketball coach, announces retirementVanDerveer retires as college basketball’s all-time winningest coach. She led the Cardinal to three national titles.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer explains why time is right to retireTara VanDerveer calls her nearly four decades at Stanford “nothing short of magical”

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Kurtenbach: Legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer raised the game, leaves on topWomen’s basketball is having a moment. It was built on the foundation VanDerveer helped set.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer Announces RetirementTara VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, has announced her retirement after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 years overall.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer Announces RetirementTara VanDerveer, the Director of Women's Basketball and coach at Stanford University, has announced her retirement after a historic career. VanDerveer became the winningest coach in NCAA history in January, with a record of 1,216 wins. Stanford is currently in negotiations with Kate Paye to succeed VanDerveer.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Stanford Women's Basketball Coach Tara VanDerveer Retires After Historic CareerTara VanDerveer announced her retirement Tuesday after 45 seasons as a head coach.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »