Legendary New York Yankees Radio Voice John Sterling Retires

Legendary New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling is retiring effective immediately, the team announced in a statement on Monday. Sterling, 85, is reportedly retiring due to health concerns , per The Athletic. He said in an interview with the outlet last month that he was 'near the end' of his career, though he didn’t give a timetable. Sterling will be honored by the Yankees on Saturday during a ceremony at Yankee Stadium amid their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

am a very blessed human being,' Sterling said in a statement. 'I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.

John Sterling New York Yankees Retirement Radio Voice Health Concerns Ceremony Yankee Stadium

