Legendary college basketball analyst weighs in on Rutgers, Seton Hall

College basketball legend Bill Raftery attended practices at Rutgers and Seton Hall on Monday and Tuesday and weighed in with his thoughts. “About 6-8, he’s got a little bounce to his game and he’s a big-time shooter,” Raftery said. “The wings are big, [Aundre] Hyatt. [Mawot] Mag, who’s back off that injury, is a pretty good player,” he added.

“But I think the overall depth of the team [is strong].

“I think [sophomore point guard Derek] Simpson’s going to have a breakout year. He played well last year.” Asked if he thought the Scarlet Knights could be an NCAA Tournament team, Raftery said, “I tell you, I would not be surprised. They present different dimensions to a lot of the Big Ten teams. I think they’ll be able to up-tick and get a lot of open-floor opportunities.”

As for his former school Seton Hall, Raftery saw the new-look Pirates for the first time Tuesday afternoon in Walsh Gym. He was impressed by the group of guards including Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, St. John’s transfer Dylan Addae-Wusu and sophomore Jaquan Sanders, but said the big question mark will be the center duo of Jaden Bediako (Santa Clara) and Orange native Elijah Hutchins-Everett (Austin Peay). headtopics.com

As for his former school Seton Hall, Raftery saw the new-look Pirates for the first time Tuesday afternoon in Walsh Gym.

He was impressed by the group of guards including Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, St. John’s transfer Dylan Addae-Wusu and sophomore Jaquan Sanders, but said the big question mark will be the center duo of Jaden Bediako (Santa Clara) and Orange native Elijah Hutchins-Everett (Austin Peay).

“I really enjoy the perimeter guys, the big thing is who’s going to play up front, who’s going to come along,” Raftery said. “Probably early [Coach] will be rotating to try and find out who can do the job up front.”

Raftery is familiar with Addae-Wusu from his time at St. John’s, and believes he can help The Hall.

“I always liked his game, I really do,” he said. “Good shooter, good attitude, very coachable just watching him here and last year. Does a little bit of everything. Can pass the ball well, rebound, handle.”

Raftery continues to be impressed by Holloway’s commitment to defense. The coach lit into freshmanduring practice for how far away he was guarding his defender.

Raftery proceeded to list several defensive categories in which Seton Hall exceeded last year that he had written down on his notepad, including points per game allowed, field goal percentage defense, 3-pointers allowed and turnovers forced.

”Most of the defensive stats, they’re in the Top 70 [nationally],” he said.