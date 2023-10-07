The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Legas threw a 76-yard scoring pass to Terrell Vaughn on the drive’s third play following the second-half kickoff for a one-touchdown lead. On Colorado State’s ensuing drive, the Aggies forced the Rams to go three-and-out and allowed minus-4 yards to force a punt. Legas — again on the drive’s third play — completed a 51-yard scoring pass to Jalen Royals.

The Rams acquired a 17-0 lead within the first six minutes when after a field goal, Tory Horton returned a punt 79 yards for a 10-0 advantage. The Rams intercepted Utah State on the Aggies ensuing drive and that led to Vann Schield’s 22-yard scoring run with 9:34 left in the first quarter. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Game Center: Utah State vs. Colorado StateFollow along as the Utah State Aggies take on the Colorado State Rams at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, with KSL.com's live Game Center.

Noah Roper scores three touchdowns in Colorado Mines rout of Colorado MesaMatt Schubert is the Sports Editor for The Denver Post. He is a graduate of the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. His journalism career has spanned three time zones and four states, with previous stops in Washington, Nebraska and Indiana.

Colorado vs. Arizona State (Oct 7, 2023) Live Score - ESPNLive coverage of the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils NCAAF game on ESPN, including live score, highlights and updated stats.

Colorado vs Arizona State Prop Picks & Odds: Dancing With the DevilsOur favorite college football best bets and player props for Week 5, when the Colorado Buffaloes visit the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Colorado vs. Arizona State prediction: College football odds, picksBack-to-back losses have taken a bit of the shine off the Buffaloes, but Colorado has still overperformed expectations and shows betting value this week.

Colorado vs Arizona State Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Sun Devils Expose Buffs' DefenseCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona State Sun Devils. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.