Legal Marijuana in California Raises Safety Concerns for Children

Californians love their legal marijuana. The highest number of cannabis users in the country live in the Golden State, nearly 7 million people, according to Statista, an internet data company. But medical experts and a parent with a seriously impacted child whom ABC 10News spoke to agree that just because marijuana is legal doesn't necessarily mean it's safe. "My daughter accidentally ingested marijuana, and it nearly killed her," says concerned parent Amina Serir.

"Marijuana is a very dangerous drug for children," says Dr. Natalie Laub, a child abuse pediatrician at Rady Children's Hospital. When asked about the idea that marijuana is not addictive, Dr. Roneet Lev, who is an emergency and addiction physician, adamantly dismissed that claim. "That's absolutely wrong. Marijuana is addictive. If you look at youth in treatment centers, the number one drug that they're in addiction treatment for is cannabis," the addiction expert says. Serir is the mother of two beautiful daughters





