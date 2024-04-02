Leftover Bombs from World Wars Becoming More Explosive, Research Shows

Leftover bombs hidden in the ground decades after World Wars I and II might be getting more explosive with time, research shows. Because of their unique chemical makeup, bombs and other explosives remaining in the ground after the wars are becoming more volatile and therefore have an increased chance of exploding if disturbed, a new paper in the online journal Royal Society Open Science says.

The discovery came after researchers from the University of Stavanger's Department of Safety, Economics and Planning in Norway and the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment tested several bombs. They found that the 'high explosives in the examined specimens were generally much more sensitive to impact than previously assumed,' according to the paper. Huge numbers of explosives were fired by both sides during both world wars, many of which never exploded and were embedded in the ground for over a century

